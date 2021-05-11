Sandra Smith

Sandra L. Smith, 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Sandy was born on July 16, 1938, in Eau Claire to Clarence and Clara (Pederson) Tweet. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1956. She married Richard V. Smith on January 26, 1959, in Stillwater, Minnesota. They celebrated 62 years of marriage. Sandy and Dick enjoyed summers at their cottage on Lake Namekagon entertaining family and friends and cruising on her pontoon boat. During winter, it was off to Arizona for Spring Training with her Brewers. Sandy also loved sewing, antiquing and especially shopping with her girlfriends.
Sandy worked as a telephone operator supervisor for Bell/AT&T while Dick attended college. Sandy later worked as an administrative assistant for World Book Encyclopedia and then worked at the Voelker dental office.
Sandy is survived by her husband Richard and sister Geraldine Slock of Wausau. Children: Ronald (Shannon) Smith of New Jersey; Michelle “Shelly” Smith, Steven (Dawn) Smith, and Susan Smith of Wisconsin Rapids. Grandchildren: Allan (Gina) Miller and Casandra (Jesse) Meyer. Connor (Yasmeen), Dillon, Brendon, Gunnar, Ross, and Claire Smith. Great-grandchildren: Wyatt Mroz, Ryker Miller, William Meyer and step great-grandchildren: Serene and Dominic.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Karen Kohlhepp, her brother, John Tweet, and infant twin sister Sonja.
A special thank you to the loving caregivers of Cedar Ridge wing at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services.
Memorials may be designated to the local chapter of Special Olympics.
A celebration of life will be held for Sandy at a location to be named later on July 17, 2021. She will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Smith family.