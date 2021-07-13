Sandra L. Smith, 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held for Sandy on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Wisconsin Rapids Lions Club, 3331 10th Street South, from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Burial will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Family and friends are invited to attend this special celebration.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Smith family.