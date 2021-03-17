Sandra Springer

Sandra Sue Springer, 79, of Fall Creek, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, WI.
Sandra was born on August 5, 1941 in Hennepin County, MN to Alan and Margaret Myer. She married Clifford Springer in 1960 in Minneapolis, MN. She worked various jobs as a homemaker, over the road truck driver, CNA in a nursing home and as a waitress/cook. Sandra and Cliff lived in Scandia, MN before moving to Balsam Lake, WI. Since then, Sandra has lived in Fall Creek, WI, Chetek, WI, and Eau Claire, WI. Sandra enjoyed watching birds, working on puzzle books, reading, coloring with colored pencils and visiting with her family.
Sandra is survived by brother, Tom Wilson of Fargo, ND, sons Alan (Melody) Springer of Milltown, WI, Don (Natalie) Springer of Chetek, WI; James Springer of Stanley, WI; DuWayne (Shawn) Springer of Fairchild, WI, 14 grandchildren; Rusty (Krista Tellstrom), Lisa (Shaun) Peterson, Michelle (Denny) Stordahl, Michael (Jessica) Springer, Geniece (Ryan) Easterday, Heather (Shane) Baker, Kristen (Elon) Wojtowicz, Aleica (Alex Avery) Springer, Kayla (August) Stroess, Marissa Woodford, Natasha (Matt Brandemuehl) Springer, Amber Springer, Samantha Miller, DuWayne Springer II, and 31 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents Alan and Margaret Myer, Aunt Fiona Frazier and Uncle Ralph Frazier, ex husband Clifford Springer, daughter Sandra Schmidt, son Clifford Springer, son in law Paul Schmidt, and granddaughter Sadie Stordahl.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Cremation Society of Wisconsin in Altoona was in charge of the arrangements.