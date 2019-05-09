Sandra Thomson

Sandra Betty Thomson, age 64, of Altoona, went to heaven to be with our Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire with her husband, James, by her side.
Sandy grew up in Colfax and graduated from Colfax High School in 1973. Shortly after that, Sandy went into the Army. After completing Basic and Advanced Training, she was assigned to Fort Benning, Georgia. On arrival, she went to the military desk to ask for directions and to get help with her luggage. It was not love at first site, BUT ACTUALLY quite the opposite. Her future husband was the guy sitting at the desk with the airport security guard laughing at this very petite young lady struggling to carry a duffle bag and suitcase, both of which looked bigger than her, through the airport. If you knew Sandy at all, you knew she could nail you to the WALL with her look. You had no doubt you were in trouble and wow did Jim get that look that day. She had such a sweet laugh that made everyone smile and was bigger than the whole room. In fact, she did it so often Jim could always find her whenever they were in a store or event. Together they had 2 sons while stationed in Germany, Scottie Earl and Timothy David, and grandson, Jadenjohn Thomson.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 44 years, James; son, Timothy David; grandson, Jadenjohn; brothers, Ronald and Richard Winget; aunts and uncles, Irene (Carl) Hunt, Lois Prochnow, Edith Wilson, Loretta (Skip) Thompson, Bernetta (Everett) DuBois, James (Claudeen) Oebser; best friend, Diana Rocha; other family members and friends.
Sandra was preceded death by her son, Scottie Earl; parents, Earl and Betty (Oebser) Winget; grandparents, William Earl and Maud (Studebaker) Winget and Herman and Lottie (Stainer) Oebser; Winget uncles and aunts, Merrill, Kenneth, Elaine, Carol, and Boyd.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Gateway Church (3445 Gateway Drive, Eau Claire) with the Reverend Billy Gibson officiating. Interment will be at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be made in memory of Sandra to the Disabled American Veterans https://www.dav.org/.
To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.