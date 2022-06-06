Sandra Ann Toews was born to Ivan and Gertrude (Hollingsworth) Toews on August 24, 1972, at Cumberland, Wisconsin, and passed away on May 26, 2022, at the Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, at the age of 49.
Sandra was the youngest of five children. She attended the Barron public school at Barron, Wisconsin. Sandra then started working at Seneca in Cumberland, Wisconsin, in 1991 until 1999. From a young age, Sandra had a fervent desire to learn, and wanted to acquire a college degree. She attended the University of Wisconsin of Barron County campus in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. While working full-time she obtained an Associate’s Degree. She married Tom Nystrom on June 12, 1999. After their marriage, Tom and Sandra moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She then had the opportunity to work in a ReMax realty office. After she realized how much she enjoyed business, she became an independent Stamp’in Up dealer and a Mary Kay consultant, and was very successful at running her business.
Sandra was known for her perfection and honesty. Everything she did was a 100% or more. She loved to craft, sew quilts, and make greeting cards. She also went to sewing retreats and held Stamp’in Up classes.
When her father needed additional care and help after experiencing a decline in his health, she took time to assist him. With that experience, and a servant’s heart, she developed a satisfaction and desire to help and assist the elderly. She then took a position and worked at Milestone Senior Living. Sandra also became half owner in a residential rental business.
After some life-changing events in 2012, Sandra changed her focus and took a part-time office management position at Stewart Auction and Realty. She then pursued her desire to further her education. With her attention to detail, she wrote articles to help earn grants and scholarships. In May of 2018, she graduated from UWEC Summa Cum Laude, with a Bachelor’s Degree in business and a major in accounting.
In 2017, Sandra was diagnosed with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. She was first treated with oral medication, then she was needing advanced treatment with 24-hour IV medication. Her disease then advanced to the point that she needed a heart and double lung transplant. On December 15, 2019, she was flown from Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis to Stanford Hospital, in Palo Alto, CA, to be screened for the possibility of a heart and double lung transplant. She was then placed on the transplant list on December 23, 2019. In less than 24 hours she was matched and her surgery was scheduled for December 26, 2019, when she received her transplant gift. She endeavored to be as healthy as possible to regain her health after her surgery.
Beginning in March of 2021, with several health setbacks and numerous doctor appointments, she was not about to give up. She went through many treatments and procedures, hoping to live and enjoy seeing her 2 small nephews grow up. Those 2 boys were very special. Her spirit was always lifted with their presence.
In the fall of 2021, after numerous treatments and procedures, it became evident that her body was starting to reject her new organs. On February 4, 2022, Sandra went to a doctor’s appointment and became hospitalized, not realizing that she would never return home again. It was her hope and desire to receive another lung transplant, but God had a different plan. When it became evident that her body was becoming tired, she realized the end was nearing. Sandra was always grateful for the wonderful life she had enjoyed.
While hospitalized for nearly four months, she was in good spirits. Throughout the last thirteen weeks, one or more of her family and friends were at her side each day. She never lost her faith in God. Near the end she was looking forward to entering Heaven and seeing her father and brother. She was an amazing person, and an inspiration to all of her family and many friends. The nurses all commented on what a joy it was to care for her. On May 26, 2022, her family got the call that the end was near. After a very enjoyable day together, she slipped away and left her family with broken hearts. We all wish the outcome would have been different, but we humbly accept God’s plan.
Survivors include her mother, Gertrude Toews, Almena, Wisconsin; two sisters, Lannette and (Karl Ladwig), Curtis, Wisconsin; Kandas Toews, Almena, Wisconsin; a brother, DeLynn and (Kyndra) Toews, Clayton, Wisconsin; two special nephews, DeJay and Kayden Toews, Clayton, Wisconsin; and four other nieces and nephews; a friend and business partner, Mr. LaVern “LL” Stewart, Eau Claire, Wisconsin; a best friend, Tammy Lester, Eau Claire, Wisconsin; two pet cats, Ollie and Lucky; and many more friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; her father, Ivan Toews; and a brother, Douglas Toews.
A special “Thank you” to her best friend, Tammy, and Larry Lester, for their friendship, help and support. A special appreciation to the University of Minnesota, the doctors and nurses, for their wonderful care she received. Thanks, also, to all her friends and family that have spent time with her, taking her to appointments, helping her at home, and being with her when she was hospitalized.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, (Viewing at 10:00 a.m.) at Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, Wisconsin.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.