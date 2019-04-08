Sandra Van Pelt

Sandra Dawn Van Pelt, age 79, of Eleva passed away on Friday April 5, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire, WI. She was born on April 17, 1939 in Eleva, WI to Alvin and Doris (Gunderson) Semingson.
Sandra graduated from Eleva Strum high school. She married Daniel Van Pelt on January 19, 1957 in Eleva, WI. Sandra babysat for friends and neighbors. She worked at the Eleva grocery store, then at the Holiday Inn in Eau Claire and later at the Westside Grocery in Eleva, as manager and part time at a local bar serving coffee in the mornings. Sandra enjoyed playing cards, bowling and going on “Snoop Patrol” driving around town. Sandra was a member of the Eleva Lutheran Church in Eleva Wisconsin.
She is survived by her sons, Greg (Jami) Van Pelt of Mondovi, Jeff (Marilyn) Van Pelt of Eleva, grandchildren, Jeff, Casey (Katelyn), Jon, Heather (Garrett) Nix, Daniel (Taylor), great grandchildren, Breckin, Reese, Connor and Maxwell with 2 great grandchildren on the way. Her sister, Sherrill Dahl of Janesville, her brothers, Sidney (Lois) Semingson of Eleva, Duane (Mary) Semingson of Eleva, brother- in-law, Vic Wenaas of Eleva and many nieces and nephews. Further survived by two special friends, Alice Tollefson and Fay Tucker.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Alvin and Doris, her husband Daniel Van Pelt in 1982, sister, Joann Wenaas, sister in-law and brother in-law, Donna and Don Hermundson, brother in- law, Ernie Dahl
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Kjentvet -Smith Funeral home in Eleva, WI and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Eleva Lutheran Church with Pastor Robert Castro Officiating. Burial will be in the Eleva Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.