Sandy Anderson, age 81, a resident of Spooner, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Shell Lake Health Care in Shell Lake with family at her side.

Sandra was born on October 29, 1940, near Mayville, North Dakota to parents Arthur and Esther (Sundby) Rud, the oldest of 6 children. She was raised on a small farm west of Portland, North Dakota and attended 8 years of grammar school in a 1 room schoolhouse in Primerose Township. She graduated from Portland High School, the class of 1958.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandy Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you