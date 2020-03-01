Sandy Bischel

Sandy K. Bischel, 59, of the town of Eagle Point, Chippewa Falls died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
She was born August 9, 1960 in Chippewa Falls to Howard and Marie (Kavanaugh) West.
Sandy attended Chippewa Falls High School and immediately after graduation began working at Mason Shoe Company. She was a dedicated employee and remained there for the next 41 years.
On October 1, 1988 she married Frederic Bischel at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.
In her free time Sandy loved being outdoors. She enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, riding motorcycle, four-wheeling, and car shopping. She was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering for the Packers and Brewers.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 31 years, Fred; mother, Marie West of Chippewa Falls; sons, Justin Bischel (fiancé Tyler Racowski) of Chippewa Falls and Jason Bischel of Altoona; siblings, Gary (Debbie) West of Chippewa Falls, Bruce (Debbie) West of Cadott, Julie (Tom) Schwegman of Colfax; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends; and her two special puppies, Kiwi and Coco.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard West; and mother and father-in-law, Jerome and Lucille Bischel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 810 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls with Msgr. Michael Gorman officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 3 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday.
Memorials are preferred to the Chippewa Humane Association.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.