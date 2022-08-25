Sandy J. Hrudka passed away at her residence on Thursday, August 18th at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with cancer. She went home with the Lord peacefully and with so much love and grace.
Sandy was born May 27,1954 to Vic and Betty Minkel, grew up in Rice Lake, WI and was the youngest of her siblings whom she admired. She went on to raise her family and make a life for herself in Eau Claire, WI taking great pride in her role as Mother, Partner and Grandmother for over 38 years.
It takes great bravery to love all the way. Fully, completely, without inhibition, because we know it could break our heart. But Sandy Hrudka loved all the way, in every single way, until the very end––so too shall we because she has shown us what that feels like. The profound, everlasting love is worth the otherworldly heartbreak. It will be the very thing that carries us through.
Her bright blonde hair, megawatt smile and signature pink nails captured the hearts of all she met, and she was eager to greet anyone and everyone with a hug and a wink.
With a strong faith and belief that her purpose was to serve, her ability to anticipate the needs of others was unmatched; a caregiver to the nth degree. She was a second Mom to several and a safe space for so many in her years––humans and animals alike. She spent many years as a Preschool teacher, Classroom Aid and Personal Care Attendant for individuals and in group homes. Her most recent and proud acts of service were multiple mission trips as well as helping her partner Mike grow the Hub– A community where individuals experiencing homelessness can seek temporary transitional shelter while working with a Hub case manager to move forward in life. It brought her so much joy to help build it from the ground up, befriending the residents and taking pride in her contributions. In addition to serving the community, she brought all that love and support in unending ways to her grandchildren–– often front row in the bleachers, soccer sidelines, dance performances, band concerts, and whatever else she could attend and don her cherished title of Grandma. The same went for her children, whom she ceaselessly supported in all of their endeavors, instilling belief every step of the way.
Her smile was a balm and her hugs were dolled out in spades, with sincerity and every fiber of her being, and you felt in your bones for days thereafter. A character as revered as hers means that their lack of physical presence is felt in the depths of the earth; we will never, ever be the same. It also means that her spirit and impact lives on loudly, will eternally ripple into all we do, and be the anchor in how we show up for our fellow humans for the rest of our lives.
Sandy Hrudka was a true Angel on Earth. For how much joy and light she spread while she was here, we cannot even begin to imagine the boundless good work and extraordinary signs she will continue to roll out in all the days to come.
She is preceded in death by her father Victor Minkel. She is survived by mother Betty Minkel, siblings Roxanne (Jim) O’Brien, Brad (Jane) Minkel, children Jake (Michelle) Hrudka, Sarah (Dustin) Hrudka Behlke, beloved partner Mike Lawrence, and former husband and friend Bill Hrudka. She was a proud Grandma to Landon, Annika, Sullivan and Ruby, treasured light and figure to extended family the Butler’s (Aaron, Laurie, Garrett and Grace). She was “Aunt Sand” to her dear nieces and nephews Meghan, Jessica, Dan, Kate, Amy and great Aunt to several beautiful children. She adored her own large family of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and always took the idea of family and all who it involved very much to heart.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Hub— Mike and Sandy’s passion project and labor of love + service. http://www.thehubec.org
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the church, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.