Sandy J. Hrudka passed away at her residence on Thursday, August 18th at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with cancer. She went home with the Lord peacefully and with so much love and grace.

Sandy was born May 27,1954 to Vic and Betty Minkel, grew up in Rice Lake, WI and was the youngest of her siblings whom she admired. She went on to raise her family and make a life for herself in Eau Claire, WI taking great pride in her role as Mother, Partner and Grandmother for over 38 years.

