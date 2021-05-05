Sandy E. McFadden, 54, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 3, 2021, at her home while under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Hospice. She had battled Crohn’s disease since the age of 18.
Sandy was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, on November 23, 1966, the daughter of Wallie and William Hanson. She graduated from Eau Claire North High School with the class of 1985. Sandy worked as a manager at several bars, most notably, Caddyshack.
On March 26, 2006, Sandy married Jason McFadden in Las Vegas and they enjoyed 15 years of marriage together. Sandy worked for 18 years at Mayo Clinic Health System in several roles until her health would not allow her to continue full time. During the past two years, she worked part-time at Festival Foods in Eau Claire.
Sandy found joy in helping people. Among her hobbies were gardening, flowers, and interior decorating. She enjoyed going to area arts & craft events and especially traveling to Las Vegas with Jason. One of the greatest joys in her life were dogs, Molly & Toby.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Jason; step-son, David Walczak of Eau Claire; mother, Wallie Hanson of Eau Claire; two brothers, John (Linda) Hanson of Lake Hallie, Mike (Darlene) Hanson of Bardstown, KY; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father; and her grandparents.
A Celebration of Sandy’s life will be held from 10 am. – 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI.
Memorials are preferred to Bobs House for Dogs online at www.bobshousefordogs.org.
To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.