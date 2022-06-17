Sara LeMay, 48, of Elk Mound, WI, passed away on June 10, 2022, after a tragic car accident.
Sara was born on June 16, 1973, to Brenda LeMay in Cornell, WI. She grew up in Cornell with her mother and sister. Sara and her sister, DeeAnna made many memories together through the years in the small town. After graduating from Cornell High School in 1991, she went on to join the workforce. She worked many jobs throughout her life, but her passion was food service. She worked at places including Syverson Nursing Home, Sacred Heart Hospital, Hy-Vee, Gas Stations, Bartending, and school lunch service. Sara loved music, art, tattoos, and spending time with family and friends. She was a social butterfly that told it how it was.
Sara is joined in heaven by her daughter Tara Marie LeMay; her mother Brenda Joyce LeMay; her grandmother Joyce Lucinda LeMay; her aunt Jodeen Kouba; and her cousin Craig Bauer.
She is survived by her three sons: Reid (Paige Fransway) LeMay of Eau Claire, Kyle (Leanne Rafferty) LeMay of Thorp, Eli Lorentz of Chippewa; A granddaughter, Angeliece LeMay; One sister, DeeAnna (Gregory) Heuer of Fairchild; Four nieces, Cassandra (Travis) Kubesh of Rice Lake, Ashley (Max) Kroeplin of Owen, Brianna (Monte) Amundson of Neillsville and Erica Heuer of Eau Claire; 5 great-nieces and nephews, Owen, Maci, Daxter, Lucy, Hailie. Special friends of Sara; Patricia Christiansen of Cornell and Ryan (Stacy) Smith of Elk Mound.
Sara was a kind, hard-working, caring, and giving person who always put the needs of her family and friends before her own. Sara wasn’t afraid to talk to anyone and made many friends wherever she went. She had a unique laugh that brightened the room. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Her family was her whole world especially her little girl, Tara, whom she had an inseparable bond with in this life and now the next. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched
A funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. for Tara and Sara on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Cornerstone Apostolic Church 110 Independence Dr. in Elk Mound, WI. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Luncheon to follow.
A celebration of life will be held that evening at Sweeny’s Y Go By in Cornell, WI at 5:00 p.m.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
