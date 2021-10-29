Ms. Sara Elizabeth Ries, 38, passed away Oct. 20, 2021, at home from complications of COVID-19.
A funeral mass will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Kenai, AK. Viewing will be 1 hour prior to services at the church. Father Patrick Brosamer will celebrate the mass. Burial will follow the services at Soldotna Community Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Danielle Ries De Chaffin, Nick Chaffin, Kai Chaffin, Philip Ries, Dan Ries, Jake Ries, Adam Bell and Andrew Bosela.
Sara was born Aug. 3, 1983, in Eau Claire, Wis. She received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire. She then went to Nursing School at Chippewa Valley Technical College, where she became a Registered Nurse. She worked in Behavior Health at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and the NICU at Luther Hospital also in Eau Claire.
Sara moved to Alaska in 2018 and lived in Soldotna before moving to Sterling. In Alaska, she worked at Central Peninsula Hospital.
She was Roman Catholic and attended Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Kenai.
Sara enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, singing, show choir, reading, ceramics, sewing, crocheting, making rosaries, hiking, jewelry making, wood burning, playing instruments, horseback riding, traveling and snowmobiling.
Known as Peapie to her brother, Little Bit to her sister, Auntie RaRa to her nieces and nephews, Auntie Sara to the Church kids; and even some of their parents, and Nurse Dark Cloud to her coworkers as she attracted the craziest nights at work, her name was Sara Elizabeth Ries.
She was loving, kind, and truly had a heart for people. If someone needed prayer or cheering up, count on her; if in need financially, don’t even ask, it yours; keeping in touch, always her gift; travel plans, she was all for it; couldn’t make it to work, she would help cover. Inwardly tender and outwardly strong, she was the one we would all turn to.
She had ways of making so many everyday things special: reading a book with silly voices, your day at the horse barn, special Auntie Sara bedtime stories, alone days with the kids, nighttime moosie kisses, and day trips to the beach.
Sara had a beautiful, singing voice, loved crafting like yarn work, wood carving and burning, pottery, and quilting. She was always coming up with new ideas for projects, for her and the kids too. She loved creating things specifically with someone in mind. She was an amazingly patient teacher of many things: waterskiing, nursing, crafting, gymnastics, softball, and anything the kids wanted to try.
She was the second mother to her Ries nieces and nephews and right hand of her brother and sister-in-law she lived with in Alaska. Her plans were to build a house on some property with them and travel nurse when she could to be with her sister’s family in Montana.
Sara, we cheer you with a special ginger drink and a twin snakes treat.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesus and Amelia Sifuentes and Arthur and Thelma Ries, and a nephew, Nathaniel Ries.
Sara is survived by her mother, Ernestina Ries of Billings, Mont., her father, Danny Ries of Augusta, Wis.; sister and brother-in-law, Danielle Ries De Chaffin and Nick Chaffin, and their sons, Kai and Leif Chaffin, all of Billings, Mont.; brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Christina Ries, and their children, Jacob, Madeline, Amelia, Isaac, and Ezekiel Ries, all of Sterling, Alaska; and a plethora of aunts, uncles and cousins mostly in Wisconsin and New Mexico, but also scattered across the U.S.
Memorial donations and condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 555, Soldotna, AK 99669.
Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai, Alaska.