Sarah Chevrier

On Friday, January 27th, 2023, Sarah Christine (Thummel) Chevrier, 47, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by her loving family in Eau Claire, WI, due to severe health complications.
Sarah was born on March 4th, 1975, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to (Isla) Yvonne and Bernard Thummel. She went to Cadott High School and graduated in 1993. She attended college and worked at United Health Care and other various jobs.
Sarah was a person who loved spending time with her family, cats, and friends. She had a sense of adventure and a desire to travel. Sarah was always outside enjoying the parks and loved to bird-watch. She often kept a small garden with a flower array in the spring. She also loved to make jewelry and often painted rocks to hide in the park for others to find. In her free time, she also enjoyed reading various types of books. Her loved ones will remember Sarah for her sense of humor, generous heart, and gentle spirit. “To know her is to love her.”
Sarah was preceded in death by her father; Bernard Thummel; and son, Shelby Chevrier.
She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Sarah is survived by two children, Christian Thummel and Hannah Chevrier; Mother, (Isla) Yvonne Thummel; three siblings, Beth Berg, Willam Thummel, and Kathleen Willams; nieces, Erica Carroll and Lauren Berg; four nephews, Nick Willams, Trent Willams, Jacob Thummel, and Mason Thummel; two great nieces, Kay (Kaylee) Berg and Sophia Berg; two great nephews, Stone Thomas and River Everson; best friend and previous spouse; Todd Chevrier.
Family and friends are invited to join us at 1 pm; Saturday, May 13th, at Irvine Park’s activity building to celebrate Sarah’s life.
