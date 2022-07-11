Sarah Jeanne Geroux passed away on Monday July 27th at MN Health Fairview Ridges hospital in Burnsville Minnesota from complications of Cancer. Sarah is survived by her son Alex Geroux of Prior Lake, MN. Her father and mother Randy and Trudy Jorstad from Turtle Lake, WI her sister Terri Jorstad (Dan Shattuck) nephew and niece Nathan, and Holi Shattuck of White Bear Township, MN. Many aunts and uncles, cousin’s residing in Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
Sarah was born on December 28th 1977 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI to her parents Randy and Trudy Jorstad who resided in Elk Mound WI. She attended and graduated from the Elk Mound High School, where she enjoyed being involved in the FFA program, and choir. Sarah was hired by Royal Credit Union where she has worked for more than 20 years, with her lastest position as a Member Service Ambassador. Sarah enjoyed camping with her son, spending time with her family, photography, traveling, cooking, and caring for the babies in the nursery at Destiny Church in Burnsville where she has attended church for the last 14 years.
In lieu of flowers there has been a Memorial account set up at Royal Credit Union in her name, and a Go fund Me Page on face book to support her minor son in his future care and ambitions in football.
Sarah has touched many lives in her life and she will be dearly missed, by all of her family and friends. There will be a Celebration of life for Sarah Jeanne Geroux on July 16th, 2022 at Destiny Church Burnsville, MN, 10 AM visitation, 11 AM Service, 12PM luncheon. Burial will be in the Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church cemetery, Elk Mound, WI in a private family service at a later date.