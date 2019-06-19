Sarah Jeane Krentz, age 39 of Montello passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home ending her journey with Mesothelioma. Sarah was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on June 19, 1979 to Edwin and Sandra (Sieg) Berry. She graduated from Montello High School in 1997 and married Korey Krentz at Trinity United Methodist Church in Montello on August 11, 2001. Together they were blessed with one son, Keegan.
Sarah enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her family. Her proudest title was mom and being there for her family and friends was very important to Sarah. She will be remembered for being kind to everyone and her beautiful smile.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Korey and son, Keegan, step-son, Cole (Amber) Turner of Princeton as well as her parents: Edwin “Eddie” Berry of Augusta and Sandra (Scott) St. Onge of Montello. She is also survived by three step-granddaughters: Ayanna, Autumn and Arya, her two sisters: Chelsey (Travis) Wagner of North Carolina and Riley Berry of Janesville and several nieces and nephews. Sarah is further survived by her maternal grandmother, Norma Sieg, paternal grandmother, Lorena Ginther as well as Korey’s family, other extended family members and many friends.
Sarah is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, William Sieg and paternal grandfathers: Clarence Berry and Leland “Skip” Ginther.
A memorial service for Sarah Krentz will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Trinity United Methodist Church in Montello. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Pastor Kristen Lowe will preside and inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Meso Foundation at www.curemeso.org or Little Orphan’s Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 154 Montello, WI 53949.
