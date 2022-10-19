Sarah Michelle Vollendorf, age 40, of Seattle Washington and formerly of Eau Claire Wisconsin, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, in hospice at the Bailey-Boushay House in Seattle, Washington in the arms of her brother while her fiancé Mark Forrest was nearby.

Sarah was born March 19, 1982, to Paul and Erin (Green) Vollendorf. She was raised on a dairy farm in Eau Claire and later moved into town. Sarah went to South Middle School and Eau Claire Memorial High School. After school Sarah become a waitress/bartender in several cities including Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Minneapolis and Seattle. She loved her job, and her customers loved her.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Vollendorf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you