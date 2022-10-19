Sarah Michelle Vollendorf, age 40, of Seattle Washington and formerly of Eau Claire Wisconsin, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, in hospice at the Bailey-Boushay House in Seattle, Washington in the arms of her brother while her fiancé Mark Forrest was nearby.
Sarah was born March 19, 1982, to Paul and Erin (Green) Vollendorf. She was raised on a dairy farm in Eau Claire and later moved into town. Sarah went to South Middle School and Eau Claire Memorial High School. After school Sarah become a waitress/bartender in several cities including Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Minneapolis and Seattle. She loved her job, and her customers loved her.
Sarah was engaged to marry Mark Forrest and she had a dog named Arlo that she loved very much. Sarah lost her best friend Kim Miller in high school and now they are together again in heaven. She loved the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Seattle Art Museum. Sarah loved the Locks in Seattle and volunteered many hours there. She was the energy of every room and our little rock star and will be beyond missed by family and friends. Sarah chose to be cremated and most of her ashes will be buried but some are going to five of her favorite places she chose including the original Vollendorf farm.
Sarah is survived by her parents, Paul Vollendorf and Erin Green of Eau Claire. She is also survived by her brothers, Clifton (Tammi Bauer) Vollendorf of Eau Claire, Terence (Jen) Vollendorf of Elk Mound, and Matthew (Katie) Vollendorf of Eau Claire; her fiancé, Mark Forrest of Seattle; one niece, and two nephews.
Memorial Services for Sarah will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, with Pastor Karl Hanson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the Celebration of Life Center. Inurnment will immediately follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in rural Elk Mound.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
