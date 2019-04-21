Sarah Ward

Sarah “Sallie” K. Ward age 86 of Menomonie, died Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Sallie was born January 11, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN. She was the daughter of Malcolm and Madge (Shaver) Quay. The family lived in Wayzata, MN until 1940 when they moved to Oconomowoc. Sallie graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1950 and attended Milwaukee State Teachers College. She worked at Globe Union in Milwaukee until her marriage to Robert L. Ward on April 13, 1957 in La Crosse. After marriage they lived in Summerland, CA in 1958 where Bob attended Brooks Institute of Photography. They returned to La Crosse in 1960.
In 1967 they moved to Menomonie, where Sallie worked as an Administrative Assistant at the Menomonie United Methodist Church for 25 years, retiring in 1997. She was an active member of the church, singing in the choir and serving on several committees. Sallie was a member of the Red Cedar Medical Center Volunteers and was on the original operations committee of the Free Clinic of the Greater Menomonie Area.
Music was an important part of Sallie’s life. She sang in various church choirs for over fifty years and was part of the Menomonie Chamber Singers for many years.
Sallie preformed in fourteen shows for the Menomonie Theater Guild. Most of which were musicals. Her favorite role was that of the Mother Superior in “Nuncrackers” in 2002. She was also part of a television series “Out and About”, a children’s program produced by the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board in the early 1980’s.
After her retirement, Sallie took several writing classes through the Institute of Learning. She enjoyed writing poetry and children’s stories. She was part of the Chippewa Valley Writers’ Group. Some of her work was published in the group’s 2007 book “Just Read the Darn Thing!” Sallie was an avid reader and loved doing the New York Herald Tribune and other crossword puzzles. She had life-long love affair with words.
While her children were growing up, the family enjoyed camping, fishing and canoeing in various campgrounds in Wisconsin. For many years after Bob died, Sallie and her sisters spent time each year in different venues around Wisconsin and Minnesota on a “Great Girls’ Getaway”.
Sallie is survived by her children, Sarah Ward of Menomonie and BJ (Jen) Andrade-Ward of Merida, Mexico; several nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob; four sisters, Pat Wallin, Mary Soergel, Judy Quay, Helen Durnford; two brothers-in-law, Clyde Wallin and Norman Soergel; a nephew Scott Soergel and her mother-in-law, Isabell Ward.
Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Sunday April 28, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Menomonie with Rev. Wendy Slaback officiating
Sallie requested that there PLEASE be no flowers. Memorials may be directed to the Free Clinic of the Greater Menomonie Area, Stepping Stones of Dunn County, Menomonie Public Library or the Menomonie United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www. rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.