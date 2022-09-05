Scott Christopher Banks, 56, passed away on August 31, 2022, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Roswell, New Mexico on September 29, 1965, to Jim and Nina Banks.

In his younger years, Scott was a competitive swimmer, played youth/high school football and baseball, as well as competitive racquetball. He was a very talented athlete; his true passion was hunting, fishing, and the game of golf.

