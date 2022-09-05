Scott Christopher Banks, 56, passed away on August 31, 2022, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Roswell, New Mexico on September 29, 1965, to Jim and Nina Banks.
In his younger years, Scott was a competitive swimmer, played youth/high school football and baseball, as well as competitive racquetball. He was a very talented athlete; his true passion was hunting, fishing, and the game of golf.
Scott graduated from Memorial High School (Eau Claire, WI), followed by the University of Wisconsin — Stout, where he earned a master’s degree in marketing. He was the owner/operator of Telenet Systems Inc for over 30 years, specializing in phone system sales and refurbishment.
Scott is survived by his son, Taylor Scott Banks (28) of Del Ray Beach, Florida; his parents Jim Banks of Del Ray Beach, Florida and Nina Banks Davies of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, brother Jeff (Crosby) Banks of Austin, Texas, nephews Jacob (Megan) Banks of Nashville, TN, Noah Banks of Austin, Texas, aunts Linda (Don) Hulburt, Peg Rogstad, and cousins Kari Rogstad Regez and Darren Rogstad.
Scott was preceded in death by; Grandparents, Bud and Irma Coleman of Rice Lake Wi, Jake and Lois Banks of Chetek, WI, Uncle, Duayne Rogstad of Rice Lake WI, and Cousin, Charlie Hulburt of Rice Lake, WI.
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3pm — 6pm, at Dooleys Pub, 442 Water Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
