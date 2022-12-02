Chasepic.jpg

Scott Chase, 64, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Sunday, November 27th, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. 

Scott was born October 14, 1958, in the country of Japan and soon moved to Eau Claire, WI, as an infant with his family. Scott's parents, Elsa and Ted Lahner of Osseo, WI, and his natural beloved father, Robert Chase, of Eau Claire, WI. 

