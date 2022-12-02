Scott Chase, 64, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Sunday, November 27th, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Scott was born October 14, 1958, in the country of Japan and soon moved to Eau Claire, WI, as an infant with his family. Scott's parents, Elsa and Ted Lahner of Osseo, WI, and his natural beloved father, Robert Chase, of Eau Claire, WI.
Our loving Brother, Son, and Father — Scott was a true blue-collar Wisconsinite in his heart. He was an avid sports fan of all Wisconsin sports teams. The laughter and joy Scott brought to his family and friends with his quick wit and detailed stories would entrance everyone. Scott's favorite trilogy was the "Lord Of The Rings" and his favorite book besides the Bible was "The Hobbit." Scott's longtime profession was being an over-the-road truck driver — which gave him a sense of purpose knowing he dropped off products people needed in their everyday lives.
Scott was full of wit and charm and his dream in life was to be a stand-up comedian. Scott was able to do amazing impersonations of others and one we can't fail to mention is his impression of the Cowardly Lion. We will miss roaring with laughter from his antics and all of the other gifts he gave us on this earth.
Scott is survived by his mother, Elsa Lahner, of Osseo, WI; his children: Chelsea Chase, Mpls, MN, and Colton Chase, Colorado Springs, CO; his grandchildren: Leah and Logan; his siblings: Erik (Dien) Chase of Garland, Texas, Kim (Jon) Brewis of Delta Junction, AK, William Lahner, Chippewa Falls, WI, Ted Jr. (Pam) Lahner, Osseo, WI, Lynette (John) Field, Elmwood, WI, and Doreen Lahner, Eau Claire, WI
Scott was preceded in death by his fathers, Robert Chase and Ted Lahner Sr., both of Eau Claire, WI, and his infant sister, Valley Ann Lahner.
A Celebration of Life is being planned with more information soon to be available through immediate family members.
