Scott A. Cutting, age 64, passed away on January 4, 2023, at The Bay of Burlington Nursing Home near Racine, WI.
Scott was born on August 8, 1958, in Milwaukee to William L. and Jane (Shaw) Cutting. He enjoyed going for a bike ride, collecting hot wheel cars, going to the movies and visiting with people.
Scott is survived by his brothers: Gary and Jamie; sisters: Carmie Johnson and Roberta Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Warren, Alan, Kenneth and Robert; and sister: Sherrylynn Koonce.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.
