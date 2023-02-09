Scott A. Cutting, age 64, passed away on January 4, 2023, at The Bay of Burlington Nursing Home near Racine, WI.

Scott was born on August 8, 1958, in Milwaukee to William L. and Jane (Shaw) Cutting. He enjoyed going for a bike ride, collecting hot wheel cars, going to the movies and visiting with people.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Cutting as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you