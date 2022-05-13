Scott D. Drier, age 59, of Eau Galle died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home in Eau Galle with his family by his side after a well-fought battle with cancer.
Scott was born on September 20, 1962, in Menomonie. He was the son of Larry and Virginia (Cale) Drier. Scott grew up in Eau Galle and graduated from Durand High School in 1981. On August 27, 1983, Scott married his high school sweetheart, Jacki “Jacquelyn” M. Bauer. After marriage, they lived in the Eau Galle area, where they raised their family. After high school, Scott farmed with his dad full-time until trying something new, erecting steel buildings for Durand Builders for five years. He then took a job driving for Cemstone Redimix for 16 years. Scott’s next adventure was starting his own concrete business, Scott’s Affordable Concrete, in the Durand area. Since Scott could not sit still, he worked for numerous trucking companies to fill his winters. After growing tired of winters, Scott and Jacki decided to live in Lake Havasu City, AZ. While there, they started another concrete business, S&J Concrete, where they could still work, but also enjoy some fun and sun time.
Scott enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, boating, 4-wheeling, motorcycling and snowmobiling. He enjoyed traveling around the country and going on cruises, enjoying the Caribbean Islands, especially Aruba. In June of last year, Scott and Jacki were able to take Alaska off their bucket list. Scott never met a stranger, his network of friends was widespread. Everyone knew of his work ethic and the pride he took in a job done right.
Scott is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jacki; sons, Chad (Caitlin) of Fall Creek; Brady of Menomonie and Austin of Lake Wissota; one grandson, Easton; two sisters, Julie Drier of Chaska, MN, and Bethany Drier of Boulder, CO; niece, Savannah Drier of Boulder, CO; best friend “Brother," Bob Anibas of Eau Galle, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by father, Larry.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Durand Rod & Gun Club in Durand.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
