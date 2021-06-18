Scott Hootman

Scott John Hootman, 67, of Eau Claire, died 15 months ago on March 6, 2020, with his wife and daughters by his side. God called his magnificent soul home after a swift battle with brain cancer. His memorial service was cancelled in March of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the time to celebrate his life has finally arrived. Most folks only get one obituary, but Scott will get two!
Scott was born on July 31, 1952, to John and Carol Hootman in Milwaukee. He graduated from Appleton West High School and from UW-Eau Claire. He was a collegiate gymnast and member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity at UW-La Crosse. He married June Dzienkowski on May 5, 1979, and they had two beautiful daughters. He was a devoted husband, father, and family man. Professionally, Scott worked as a counselor in Eau Claire, as family services manager and director of Head Start in Chippewa Falls, and at Hutchinson Technology. He lived his dream when he opened his own business building instruments as a full-time luthier.
As a third-generation violin maker and wood worker, Scott was dedicated to every detail of his craft and driven to innovate in his methods. He had a delightful, wry sense of humor, a robust sense of honor and responsibility, and was knowledgeable in a wide variety of topics ranging from physics to spirituality, philosophy, math, and nature. He cared deeply, thought profoundly, acted compassionately, and lived his Christian faith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, June; two adoring daughters, Mariah (Chad) Ervin of Appleton, and Katie Hootman of New York City; three precious grandchildren, Cambria, Macy, and Hayley Ervin; his sister, Bonnie (Jeff) Fisher of Altoona, and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. His father, John Hootman, followed him in death on March 23, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Hootman; and mother- and father-in-law, John & Toots Dzienkowski.
Services will be from 12 pm to 3:30 pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel, 2222 London Road, Eau Claire, WI. Visitation will be held from 12pm-1:30pm, with a Celebration of Life service from 1:30-3:30pm.