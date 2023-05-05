Kmetz, Scott photo.jpeg

Considering his incredible love of nature, it seems only appropriate that Scott passed early on Earth Day, April 22 at home.

Scott was born on July 24, 1954, to Edith and Edward Kmetz in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1972. Shortly after graduating Scott began his career with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue where he remained for over 30 years.

