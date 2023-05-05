Considering his incredible love of nature, it seems only appropriate that Scott passed early on Earth Day, April 22 at home.
Scott was born on July 24, 1954, to Edith and Edward Kmetz in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1972. Shortly after graduating Scott began his career with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue where he remained for over 30 years.
He met Michelle on a blind date with an engagement swiftly thereafter. They married and moved to Wauwatosa, WI where they would welcome their son, Jared, into the world in 1993. Scott would then accept a job transfer to Eau Claire, WI in 2000. Retirement would come early due to health issues.
The joys in life for Scott were family, an ever- growing group of friends and living each day to the fullest. He was a dog's best friend. He enjoyed fishing, "social hunting", hiking and snowshoeing. He enjoyed any sport with a racquet. He and Michelle loved dancing, attending Concerts and musical theater. He and Jared would learn the game of Kubb and play in yearly tournaments. During covid he became involved in volunteering where needed.
His personality led him to make good friends with everyone. An exceptional group of biking enthusiasts called the Pie Riders were especially close to him. Beer stops along their routes became routine. When his last days drew near, so did his friends. Whether it be catching a Brewers game or just chat casually, they were there.
To be loved by so many was a testament to the great person he was. The constant support of friends and family has meant the world to Michelle and Jared.
Scott is survived by his wife, Michelle (Deauchamp); son, Jared; sisters, Sandra (Jim) Kiesling, Julie (Ed) Kahle; nieces, Jessica (Jerad) Ducklow, and Leah (Dan) Rickert, their four daughters, and Michelle's entire family. Special mention to life-long friends Dick Landvatter, Ronnie Baumgart, John Pederson, Mike Stefaniak, and Curt Stepanek.
A special thank you to Dr. Eyad Al-Hattab and the entire oncology team at The Mayo Clinic. We would also like to express our thanks to Scott's hospice team who showed such devotion.
A celebration of Scott's Amazing life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, July 8, at Lazy Monk Brewing in Eau Claire, WI.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Bob’s House for Dogs and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
We know in our hearts; he will always be in yours.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.