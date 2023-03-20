Scott Rugotzke
Scott Thomas Rugotzke was born July 25th, 1971 in Eau Claire, WI to his loving parents Thomas and Barbara Rugtozke.
Scotty left us much too soon. He passed Friday January 6th, 2023 at 7:33 am. He sustained a fatal head injury while in Montana doing what he had come to love. In true Scott fashion he shocked every doctor assigned to his care. By sheer will and stubbornness, he held on until his family were able to be by his side.
Anybody who knew Scott could always count on him showing up with a pair of nice shoes and his hair styled to perfection. Everything Scott did was to the highest standard, and so in writing his obituary we hope to do just that for him.
Scott lived many lives throughout his years. Though they were shorter than they should have been, he lived a vast life within them. Whether you knew him as a young rancher in his summers out in Montana with his Aunt Becky & Uncle Wayne Shong, where he learned the meaning behind a hard days work. The big brother to Leta and Kelly, who he loved dearly and made sure they knew it through both kindness and brotherly banter. His band days rocking the nights away, which gave him his deep love of music. His many years of work and education, where he proudly earned many degrees and certifications. (Masters of Science in Management, Business Administration & Management from Cardinal Stritch University, Bachelors of Science in industrial Technology — Manufacturing Engineering from University of Wisconsin Stout, Six Sigma Green Belt Certification through Villanova University) His more private years as a father where he went from having no children to 4 within a year of meeting Robin. Which he took in stride as he did with every new obstacle he faced.
Scott resided out in Montana for his final few years, proudly running the family ranch. We know Scott was welcomed by his grandparents, Chester and Hester Glasshof, Dallas (Ace) and Rachel Sieg, Clarence Rugotzke, and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his children, Camryn (Jeremy) Rugotzke, Alexis (Joshua) Anderson, Dylan (Caitlyn) Peterson, Ali (Thomas) Young, the love of his life Robin, his parents Thomas and Barbara Rugotzke, sisters Leta Rugotzke, Kelly Rugotzke, & many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & Niece.
Contact me for celebration of life arrangements, rugotzkec@gmail.com.
