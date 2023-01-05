Scott Alan Scheel, age 67, of Menomonie, WI passed peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Our House in Menomonie, WI.
Scott was born on June 10th, 1955 to Harland and Mary Scheel in Menomonie, WI. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1973 and attended The District One Technical Institute as an Electrical-Power Distribution major. He went on to become a lineman for Trempealeau Electric Cooperative and in 1986 he started a 30 year career with Dunn Energy Cooperative. After retirement he spent time working on the cabin and helping his family and friends.
Scott is survived by three children: Jeremy (Kasie); Jared (Jamie Tam); and Megan (Taylor Andersen); their mother, his beloved friend Shawn; three grandchildren: Jayden, Simon, and Lyla; his three siblings: Louise (Thomas) Oldani, Jeffrey (Mary), and Michael (Sue); his lifelong friend Roger Lemke; his many friends from Dunn Energy; and his best pal, Lucy(fur).
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be directed to the Musella Foundation at virtualtrials.org, an organization that helps families navigate clinical trials to defeat brain cancer.
Finally, we ask that in honor of Scott, you write or call the Mayor of Menomonie and ask for the speed limit on the south part of 9th Street to be changed to 25 mph. Scott spent time in his final year trying to achieve this because he wanted all families to be able to safely enjoy themselves at Phelan Park without the danger of speeding cars and the nuisance of loud exhaust.