Scott Alan Scheel, age 67, of Menomonie, WI passed peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Our House in Menomonie, WI.

Scott was born on June 10th, 1955 to Harland and Mary Scheel in Menomonie, WI. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1973 and attended The District One Technical Institute as an Electrical-Power Distribution major. He went on to become a lineman for Trempealeau Electric Cooperative and in 1986 he started a 30 year career with Dunn Energy Cooperative. After retirement he spent time working on the cabin and helping his family and friends.

