Sean David Conner, age 45, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Sean was born August 30, 1977, in Milwaukee to David and Wanda (Garner) Conner. He graduated from UW-Stout where he received his Bachelor of Science Information Technology Management, Networking/Management degree. He also graduated from CVTC with his IT Programmer/Analyst degree. He was very passionate about his career as a data analyst with IDEXX. He loved mentoring his co-workers and helping his team any way he could.
He was a very devoted husband and father, nothing brought him greater joy. He took great pride in being a cub scout den leader for both of his sons. He also enjoyed coaching his son’s soccer team through parks and rec. Sean loved spending his downtime cooking and being the grill master, gardening, fishing, woodworking, renovating his home, and telling dad jokes. He was an avid sports fan, who could talk sports for days. He loved rooting for the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and the Bucks.
He is survived by his wife Leah Conner; three beautiful children: Chase, Ethan and Amaya; parents David (Becky) Conner and Wanda Conner; mother-in-law Marsha (Pat) Poppe; siblings: Courtney (Tim) Hanson, Marcee Conner-Stein, Cody Conner, Andrew (Stephanie) Conner and Autum Conner; brothers-in-law Wade (Kim) Kohls and Mike Kohls; numerous relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death are his brothers Shane “Scooter” and David Conner ll; sisters Shannon and Meghan Conner; maternal grandmother Rita Simon; paternal grandparents Jean Ann Schuler and Ottis Conner.
Funeral service will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior until time of service. Burial will follow at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire.