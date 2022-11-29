Sean David Conner, age 45, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Sean was born August 30, 1977, in Milwaukee to David and Wanda (Garner) Conner. He graduated from UW-Stout where he received his Bachelor of Science Information Technology Management, Networking/Management degree. He also graduated from CVTC with his IT Programmer/Analyst degree. He was very passionate about his career as a data analyst with IDEXX. He loved mentoring his co-workers and helping his team any way he could.

To plant a tree in memory of Sean Conner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.