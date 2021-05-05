Sean P. Eslinger, 50, of Chippewa Falls, WI, and formerly of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born November 19, 1970, in Stanley, WI, the son of Jon and Terri (Stock) Eslinger. Sean graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1989 and worked in various positions around the Eau Claire area.
Sean lived to hunt & fish in/around the Eau Claire area and especially at the family cabin in Osseo. He was big Packer and Badger fan and also loved to play golf and volleyball. Sean enjoyed spending time with his family playing cards, picnicking, and sitting around the bonfire. He liked to listen to music and do sketching. Sean organized and participated in the North High School Archery Carp tournaments.
Sean is survived by his parents, Jon and Terri Eslinger of Eau Claire; two daughters, Samantha Eslinger-Dahl of Eau Claire and Janee Peterson; significant other, Vicky Loeffelholz; special friend, Richard Ohm; his dog, “Zaydie”; grandfather, Herbert Stock of Owen, WI; brother, Brad (Lisa) Eslinger of St. Francis, MN; nephew, Brett Eslinger; and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard and Dorothy Eslinger, and maternal grandmother, Dolores Stock; and by numerous aunts & uncles.
A memorial service for Sean will be held at 12 NOON Friday, May 7, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI, with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
