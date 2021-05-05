Sedonia Sorenson, age 86, passed away on 11/30/2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lydia (Urban) Mencel, her loving husband of 42 years Lester, her sister Bette and three grandsons. She was born in Phillips, WI, and also lived in Eau Claire WI, Morristown MN, Eagan MN and most recently Naples FL, where she and Lester enjoyed many wonderful winters.
She is survived by Charles (Ann), Kathryn, Susan, Sandra, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Service will be held at Fort Snelling Chapel, MN on 6/4/2021 at 11:30 am with a Celebration of Life following at the Northern Star Council Base Camp. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Cemetery in Faribault, MN at a later date. Memorials preferred to family.