Seth Moore

Seth Thomas Moore, 38, formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away suddenly June 4, 2019 in St. Paul, MN.
Seth T. was born March 13, 1981 in Frederic, WI. He went to school in Chippewa Falls, WI and in 1999 graduated high school. He went on to earn a Journalism degree from UW Eau Claire.
Seth’s love of journalism led him on many adventures. He worked in multiple National Parks, NYC, and Vermont. He interned for YM magazine in NYC and loved it.
His love of the outdoors led him to Colorado where he wrote for a newspaper, skied, hiked and loved his life. He was a great downhill skier and loved to ski the backcountry, which caused much anxiety for his parents. He also enjoyed fishing which he learned as a young boy with his father, step-father, and many others.
He met his wife when he returned to WI. They were married Sept. 2011. Abigail Mae was born Oct. 15, 2012. This union later dissolved.
Seth loved not only the outdoors, but music and art. One of his favorite pastimes was discovering new music and art. He also enjoyed spirited conversations about music, art, and politics. Seth’s passion was writing. He wrote poetry and was most recently writing a book.
Seth loved his family and had a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed playing the guitar, although he could not sing (which he knew). One of his family’s favorite memories include times that he would make up lyrics to hear everyone laugh.
His family and friends will miss him knowing he is at peace.
Seth T. is preceded in death by his father, Thomas W Moore; his grandparents, Robert and Jessie Moore; his step-grandparents, Harold “Lloyd” Phernetton, Tony and Ann Forster; and his special great uncle, William Moore.
He is survived by his daughter, Abigail Moore; mother and step-father, Dana and Mark Phernetton of Chippewa Falls; siblings, Erin (Tony) Sprague of Colfax; Ryan Moore of Rice Lake; and Megan Moore of Madison; his step-mother, Cassie Moore (Ron Olson) of Comstock; grandparents, LaVonne and Wallace Anderson of Frederic; grandmother, Rose Phernetton of Webster; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 13 at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Paul Berthiume officiating. Interment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.