Shane C. Eady, 65, of Elk Mound passed away Monday, March 1st 2021.
He was born July 23rd 1955 in Rice Lake to Charles and Marie (Larson) Eady.
Shane graduated from North High School in 1973. Right after graduation he packed up for an adventure that would take him to Alaska. He found a job there for Bridgestone for many years. Shane then worked in the lead and zinc mines in Red Dogg, Alaska. Shane retired in February of 2020.
Many years ago, Shane built his home in what he called the valley of Elk Mound and spent a lot of time there. He loved to BBQ and cook. If you ever visited his house, he always had a cooking show on the TV. He was a very generous and kind person and had many friends.
He is survived by his three sisters Denise Brovold, Diane Eady and Charlene Eady all of Eau Claire; sister-in-law Sandy Eady He is also survived by his girlfriend Diane Mickelson and her three children Amanda Shiver, Eric Barden and Jason Barden whom Shane become very close to over the years. He is also survived by his nieces Annette Parks, Catherine Eady, Crystal (Scott) Hovland and Amanda (Chris) Rodriguez. Shane is also survived by his great-nephews Cody Kurtzwweil, Tyler LaPointe, Cameron Hoyt, Karson Rodriguez, Jeremy Hoyt, Kaleb Rodriguez and one great niece McKenna Hoyt along with many other family and friends.
Shane is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Marie Eady, his brothers Drew Eady and Richard Eady, nephew David Charles LaPointe, his brother-in-law Larry Brovold and his brother-in-law Jeffrey Schnabel.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, March 9rd 2021 from 4pm-7pm at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel at 535 S Hillcrest pkwy, Altoona, WI.
