Shane “Grinder” A. Mahler, age 53, of Chippewa Falls died on Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Shane was born in Tioga, ND on July 24, 1967 and grew up in Elk Mound, WI. After high school he served in the U. S. Army and later became a skilled craftsman in drywall. After working for several years in the Boston area, he returned to the Chippewa Valley hanging and finishing drywall in commercial and residential settings.
With a love for the outdoors, Shane enjoyed hunting and fishing year around, as well as an afternoon on the golf course with family and friends. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed cheering on the Green & Gold every football season.
Shane will always be remembered for his warm sense of humor and carefree spirit. He loved to laugh and easily brought laughter to those who were around him. Many will cherish the endearing nicknames he gave to those he was closest to.
He is survived by his children, Kayla (Keith) Kadinger, Justin Larock, and Samantha (Josh) Brantner; grandchildren, Levi, Haven and Brooks; mother, Corrine (Dale) Johnson; father, Tom Mahler; step-father, Keith (Julie) Price; brother, Troy Mahler; step-brother, David Price; niece, Emily Mahler; along with many other family members and friends.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the care team at Independent Outlook of Chippewa Falls who lovingly cared for Shane the past 15 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. followed by a visitation until 6:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93). Local, state, and funeral home COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. A face mask is required to be worn to attend. Private burial will take place at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
But also, send a card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Shane. You may forward it to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (Evergreen Funeral Home, 4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).