Shannon Ketchmark
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shannon Joanne Ketchmark, 48, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Monday, February 27, 2023.
Shannon was an irrepressible soul with the heartiest laugh and natural love of storytelling. She was a gentle person who was rarely negative, preferring to bring happiness to those around her. She was also a woman of faith who lived out what she professed to believe.
Shannon was born to Michael and Laurel Ketchmark, on May 15, 1974, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She moved to International Falls shortly thereafter, where she attended Falls High School in International Falls, Minnesota, graduating in 1994. She also graduated from Rainey River Community College in Rochester, Minnesota, with a degree in Applied Arts.
Shannon had many interests. She liked doing crafts and enjoyed going to craft fairs with her sister Tammy. She also enjoyed playing board games with Jeremy, she won a lot!
Shannon was famous for her laughter and her love of working at both Kmart and then later Walmart. She commanded register 2! She graciously saw to the needs of any and all customers when they came to her. She will be missed by her co-workers and numerous others in Eau Claire and Florida.
Shannon is survived by her loving sister, Tammy; special friend, Jeremy Lundquist; adopted brother, Jason Mastin; friends, Pam Shoquist, and Karen Pepple. She was dedicated to her precious kitties, Orangey and Tiger. They miss her dearly.
Shannon is preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Jason; grandparents; and her cat, Patches.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Smith Funeral Chapel at 11:00 am to celebrate the life of this joyful and loving human being. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A cake and coffee reception will be held after the service at the funeral home. The cake will have pink roses on it. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralec.com.
