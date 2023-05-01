Shannon M. (Gates) Kueffler, 46, passed away April 8th at Essential Health Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, due to health complications. Shannon was born August 24, 1976 to Steve and Becky (Pahl) Gates.
Shannon attended the WI School for the Visually Handicapped in Janesville. She graduated Valedictorian in 1995. She attended North Central Technical College in Wausau and later University of WI-Stout, where she met the “love of her life” Mark Kueffler, they were married June 28, 2003. The couple moved to Fargo, ND and made it their home.
Shannon loved to sing, she had many recitals at WSVH. She played the piano and wrote her own songs.
She is survived by her husband, Mark, parents Steve and Becky, mother in-law Lorene Akovenko, sister in-law Lavon Kueffler, 2 nieces and 2 nephews, aunts and uncles; Lori and Bob Marko, Dennis and Tamera Pahl, and Rick Franz, Mike and Chris Pahl, Rick Pahl, Rick and Roz Gates, Kelly and Sally Gates, Kathy and Roger Stodola.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Joan Pahl, and Doris Gates, Connie and John Price, Patricia Johnson and father in-law Jack Akovenko.
She will be missed and is singing with the angels now.
To plant a tree in memory of Shannon Kueffler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.