Shannon M. (Gates) Kueffler, 46, passed away April 8th at Essential Health Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, due to health complications. Shannon was born August 24, 1976 to Steve and Becky (Pahl) Gates.

Shannon attended the WI School for the Visually Handicapped in Janesville. She graduated Valedictorian in 1995. She attended North Central Technical College in Wausau and later University of WI-Stout, where she met the “love of her life” Mark Kueffler, they were married June 28, 2003. The couple moved to Fargo, ND and made it their home.

