Shari Kae Elliston, 73, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI, on January 21, 2023 due to complications with Lewy Body Dementia.

Shari was born on October 28, 1949, to Kermit Willard Johnson and Iwanah June (DeShazer) Johnson, in Ellensburg, Washington. After high school, Shari went to Trinity Bible College in Jamestown, North Dakota.

To plant a tree in memory of Shari Elliston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.