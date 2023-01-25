Shari Kae Elliston, 73, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI, on January 21, 2023 due to complications with Lewy Body Dementia.
Shari was born on October 28, 1949, to Kermit Willard Johnson and Iwanah June (DeShazer) Johnson, in Ellensburg, Washington. After high school, Shari went to Trinity Bible College in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Shari married the love of her life, Dennis Elliston, on August 15, 1970. Together they had five children: Theresa Ferris, Heidi Otte, James Elliston, and Karen Wheeler, but Karen’s twin was stillborn. She loved to cook, paint, care for the household, and sew.
Shari was predeceased in death by Kermit (father), Iwanah (mother), Denny (brother), Gary (brother), Christian Joy (grandchild), Amelia Rose (grandchild), and two stillborn grandchildren, and four stillborn great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Elliston; her four children: Theresa (Tony) Ferris, Heidi (Mike) Otte, James (Jody) Elliston and Karen (Andy) Wheeler; and eight grandchildren: Brianna, Makayla (Lucas), Alyssa, Christian, Alexis, Charity, Jacob, and Norah; and three great-grandchildren: Julius, Nehemiah, and Ireland.
Visitation is at the Bloomer Assembly of God Church at 9092 WI-64, Bloomer, WI 54724, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at noon. The service is at 1 p.m.