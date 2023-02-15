Sharilyn “Shary” Klopp, 76, lost her battle against esophageal cancer which she fought so hard, on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

She was born on July 6, 1946, to Henry and Matilda (Bauer) Risler in Mondovi, Wisconsin. Shary married Jack Klopp on June 5, 1965, in Rock Falls, Wisconsin.

