Sharilyn “Shary” Klopp, 76, lost her battle against esophageal cancer which she fought so hard, on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
She was born on July 6, 1946, to Henry and Matilda (Bauer) Risler in Mondovi, Wisconsin. Shary married Jack Klopp on June 5, 1965, in Rock Falls, Wisconsin.
She was a very kind, strong, and loving woman who was always helping others. She showed her love to family and friends with her sassy attitude; she could put a smile on everyone’s face. Shary will be missed by the countless lives she touched.
Shary is survived by her husband John “Jack” Klopp; her daughters, Tammy (Anthony Toman) Klopp, and Kim (Todd) Blomberg; honorary daughter, Dawn Krall; grandchildren, Kristina (Jody) Staten, Timothy Grace, Cody Toman, Janay (Jimmy) Neu, Luke (Hayley Nichols) Blomberg; great-grandchild, Kara Staten; siblings, Lawrence Risler, Leon Risler, Mary Ann Johnson, Eugene Risler, Richard (Kathy) Risler, Bonnie (Alvin) Peterson; in-laws, Sally (Dave) Peterson, Andy (Gail) Klopp, Bill Sinz; several nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, numerous siblings, in-laws, grandparents, and friends.
The family would like to thank the 7th floor staff of Sacred Heart Hospital, St. Croix Hospice, Abbotsford Health Care Center, and all healthcare providers that stuck with her along her journey.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Celebration Center. Burial will take place at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family at this time. For online condolences, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com .
