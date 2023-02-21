Sharleen Gail Bammert, age 76, of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.

Sharleen was born Dec. 28, 1946, to Galen and Evelyn (Glampe) Ziehme in Menomonie. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Hatchville), attended Reed Country School which was a one room school. She graduated from Elmwood High School with the class of 1965.

