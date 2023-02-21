Sharleen Gail Bammert, age 76, of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Sharleen was born Dec. 28, 1946, to Galen and Evelyn (Glampe) Ziehme in Menomonie. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Hatchville), attended Reed Country School which was a one room school. She graduated from Elmwood High School with the class of 1965.
In May of 1968, Sharleen met the love of her life James Bammert and they were married Oct. 19, 1968, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Spring Valley.
Sharleen worked at Sandy Lee Mfg. Co. and Sanna Dairies in Menomonie. She bartended at Weston Bar and worked with the Elmwood School District for eight years. Sharleen was also organist for many years at St. John’s and St. Matthews. She was an active member of the Elmwood American Legion Auxiliary Post 207 for over 25 years.
She was an avid Twins fan but also watched the Brewers and loved the Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed going for rides with Jim on their John Deere Gator.
Sharleen is survived by her husband James of 54 years, son Joe Bammert, siblings Maynard (Betty) Ziehme, Kathy Larson, Dennis (Brenda) Ziehme, brothers-in-law Frank (Karen) Bammert and Paul (Kay) Bammert, sisters-in-law Theresa Nerison and Fauneil Bammert. She is further survived by many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers-in-law Larry Bammert and Loren Nerison.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Township of Cady, St. Croix Co. with Pastor Mann officiating. There will be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in the spring at St. John’s Cemetery (Hatchville).