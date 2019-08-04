Sharon K. Boyea, 66, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
She was born November 14, 1952, in Black River Falls, WI, the daughter of Harold and Bernice (Frank) Garbers. Sharon married Gerald Boyea on January 31, 1987, in Black River Falls. He passed away November 16, 2016.
Sharon was a homemaker most of her life. In her earlier years, she worked as a CNA in Milwaukee. She was an excellent baker and loved her Christmas cookie baking as well preparing homecooked meals daily. She was especially fond of her several cats.
Sharon is survived by her two sons, Corey (Trang) Garbers of Lakeville, MN, and Kevin Boyea of Eau Claire; two grandchildren, Ethan and Chloe Garbers of Lakeville, MN; a brother, Brian Garbers of Merrillan, WI; and her nephew, Michael Garbers also of Merrillan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date at East Lawn Cemetery in Alma Center, WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.