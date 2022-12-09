933684.jpg

Sharon B. Braunberger, 83, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side at the Chippewa Manor.

Sharon was born on July 20, 1939, in Hammond, IN, the daughter of Howard and Mildred (Gluch) Childress. Sharon married Ardell “Dell” Braunberger on January 10, 1959.

