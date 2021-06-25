Sharon Ann Everson, age 81, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Care Partners Altoona. All her kids were able to come together over the weekend and share in one last “pizza party” honoring Sharon’s favorite pizza from Sammy’s Pizza.
She was born on February 20, 1940, in Thief River Falls, MN, to Leia and Merrill Fleegel. Then her family later moved to Eau Claire, WI. She attended McKinley Elementary and graduated from Memorial High in 1958, the first class in the new high school. She was able to attend her 60th class reunion in 2018.
She was a city girl who married a farmer, moved to Fall Creek, and they shared four children together, Tammy, Lorie, Cindy and Scott. She was later divorced and moved to Eleva, WI, meeting even more longtime friends, then eventually settled in Altoona, WI, which has remained her hometown for many years.
Her first job was at Kresge’s in downtown Eau Claire. She was employed as a directory assistance operator for AT&T for many years retiring in 1995. After retirement, she wasn’t one to just sit around so it didn’t take long and she had several part-time jobs including the candy route, greeting cards, magazines route, etc. She met a lot of people with all her part time jobs that she did for several years after retirement and her kids and grandkids were blessed with a lot of leftover candy back in the day.
She loved a good bargain and taught us all well. It was totally fun to have her swing by the house with a bag of goodies. Her kitchen always had a jar of lemon drops or butterscotch candies as you walked in the door.
She was an avid bowler for Chicken Chasers Bar, Fall Creek, WI for 25+ years. After she broke her ‘other’ elbow she had to give that up. The bowling girls enjoyed their annual outing at WI State bowling tournament every year and we’re sure they have many stories to tell.
She has been a resident of Care Partners in Altoona for 4 ½ years and she battled Parkinson’s disease long enough. However, she never lost her wit and smart alec attitude.
She is survived by her children Tammy (Gene) Hanson, Eau Claire, Lorie Knight (Twin Cities, MN), Cindy (Bill) Shannon, Prior Lake MN, Scott (Tami) Geske, Fall Creek, WI; 9 grandchildren: Dustin, Adam, Alexis, Katelyn, Parker, Carson, Mason, Grant and Grace; her sister Barbara Ilizaliturri, Huntington Beach, CA, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, her sister Sandy Becker, brother-in-laws Carlton Becker and Raul Ilizaliturri and a grandson Shaun Rufi.
A big thank you goes out to the staff at Care Partners. She became family to some of you. Bless all of you for taking care of her. We’re sure she kept many entertained with spunk and honest comments, smart alec attitude, her sweetness and if she had a good comeback, you knew she was doing okay that day. And another big thank you to Heartland Hospice for your wonderful help and caring staff during this difficult time.
Services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, WI, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. A private family burial will follow on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.