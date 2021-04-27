Sharon (Hoberg) Krueger, 78, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away at home on Friday, April 23, 2021 in the loving arms of her two daughters. Sharon was born on December 14, 1942 to William and Florence (Haugen) Hoberg in Maddock, ND. She graduated from Benson County Agricultural & Training School in 1960 and went on to attend Jamestown College; Interstate Business College in Fargo, ND; Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, CT; and ultimately graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1988. She worked in many industries, most notably for General Electric and IBM in the 60’s/70’s in addition to insurance and nonprofit organizations later in her career.
Her two daughters, Kristine and Angela, were her pride and joy and the lights of her life. She was a dedicated mother and treasured her children (and bonus children) and never missed a sports event, concert or theater performance.
Sharon was also a woman of great faith. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona, WI for nearly 37 years and was very active within the church − Sunday school and confirmation teacher, served on the church board and church committees and was always happy to bake or cook anything for a meal or gathering.
Sharon is survived by daughters, Kristine Krueger (Eau Claire, WI) and Angela (Andrew) Brown (River Falls, WI); mother, Florence Wold (Harvey, ND); sister, Sandra (Erling) Karlsbraaten (Maddock, ND); nieces, Paula (Jonathan) Lee (Fargo, ND), Deann (Dan) Rhodes (Waukesha, WI), Doreen (Mike) Fischer (Shakopee, MN) and Julie Flyen (Eau Claire, WI); nephews, Eric (Val) Karlsbraaten (Esmond, ND), John (Dana) Hoberg (Cottage Grove, WI) and Paul Hoberg (Eau Claire, WI); ten great-nieces & nephews; five great-great nieces & nephews; and two great-great-great nieces and several bonus children who called her “mom”. She is also survived by her devoted four-legged companion, Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her father, William; brother, David Hoberg; sister-in-law, Norma Hoberg; niece, Faith Rehling; great-nephew, Ryan Bartsch; and stepfather, Claudius Wold.
Services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona, WI on Wednesday, April 28 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at North Viking Cemetery in Maddock, ND on Friday, April 30.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.