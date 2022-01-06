Sharon Littlefield, 79, passed away on December 9, 2021 in Auburn, WA with her daughter, Julie, by her side.
She was born Sharon GeorgeAnn Jevne on March 28, 1942 to George and Ann Jevne in Eau Claire. Sharon graduated from Memorial High School in 1960. After high school, she attended vocational school and then moved to Minneapolis, where she met Stanley Graves. They married in 1961 and had two children, Julie and Jeffrey. Sharon and Stan relocated to Renton, WA, where he began working for Boeing. They later divorced but remained in Washington. Sharon was always a hard worker; she was employed at the Puget Sound Blood Center for many years until her retirement.
In February of 1993 Sharon married Chuck Littlefield. They both owned Honda Goldwing motorcycles and traveled on them extensively throughout the U.S. She was always a member of a Goldwing Drill Team until her Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis prevented her from riding her motorcycle.
Sharon loved Eau Claire and returned every five years for her high school class reunions, always looking forward to seeing her friends from school. She also enjoyed shopping local consignments stores, especially Encore, and family gatherings.
She bravely fought her battle with Parkinson’s for 40 years, remaining as active as she possibly could by traveling and socializing with her Red Hat Society friends.
Sharon was proceeded in death by her mother in 2000 and father in 2015, as well as her husband Chuck and son Jeff in 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Poe, of Auburn, WA and grandsons Nicholas and Shane Graves of Puyallup, WA. Further she is survived by her sister Carmen (John) Ouimet, niece Michele (Nathan) Olson and their children Annalise and August. Sharon “Sherry” will be missed.
There will be no service. If you wish to honor Sharon’s memory, memorials may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org) or a local charity of your choosing.
