Sharon A. Metcalf, 72, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Sharon was born October 15, 1949 in Bloomer, WI to John and Helen (Zwiefelhofer) Fehr. She is a 1967 graduate of Bloomer High School. She then went on to Globe Business College in Minnesota. She married Terry Metcalf on November 16, 1968 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Terry of Chippewa Falls; children, Rebecca (Mark) Mathews of Hominy, OK, Robin Metcalf of Chippewa Falls, Trevor Metcalf of Eau Claire; 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Bill (Cheryl) Fehr, Barb Southworth, Susie (Bob) Calkins, Jeff (Jessica) Fehr, Jackie (Bryon) Rufledt, Sandy (Greg) Loew and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom Fehr and niece, Amanda Calkins.
Sharon’s family was most important to her and she made them her top priority. She enjoyed attending her grandkids many activities from dance recitals to ball games.
Sharon will be remembered for her warm smile and contagious giggle.
Sharon’s family would like to thank My Choice Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice, Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls and Almost Family for the outstanding care and compassion given to her and her family.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held from 1-5 PM on Saturday April 23, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home and Chippewa Valley Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
