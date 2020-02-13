Sharon F. Ouimet, 80, of Chippewa Falls, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Sharon was born May 19, 1939 in Bloomer, WI to William and Martha (Gehring) Weiher. She graduated from Bloomer High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in Nursing. She married James Ouimet on July 11, 1975 in Iowa. James preceded her in death in 1983.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Janine (Dave) Mackie, Julie Nelson and Jessica (Ted) Hermann, all of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Luke (Kayla) Frome of Bloomer, Riley Wogernese of Appleton and Karson, Lincoln, Gunnar and Hunter Hermann of Chippewa Falls; great-granddaughter Leah Frome of Bloomer; brother, Bob Weiher of Bloomer; brother-in-law, Duane Ryan, Sr., of Cadott; best friend, Barb Abraham of Chippewa Falls; her faithful four legged companion, Miss Muffet; nephews; extended family; and friends.
She is further preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sandra Ryan.
Sharon worked as a registered nurse at American Motors in Kenosha for several years and then moved to the Chippewa Falls area and worked at The Rutledge Home and retired from The Northern Wisconsin Center.
Sharon loved to go old time dancing, going on casino trips, traveling and spending time with her family. She enjoyed quilting and made many beautiful quilts for her family to enjoy for a lifetime.
Sharon’s daughters would like to send a special thank you to Pat, Karen and Darlene for their friendship and support shown to their family and to Dr. Dickson and staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center. Pastor David Irgens will officiate. Visitation will be held that morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (located behind Charter Spectrum). Inurnment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, in the spring of 2020.
As Sharon would say “turn the lights off and lock the door, I’m going to bed.”
