Sharon M. Severson, 80, of Osseo, passed away on Sunday, February 20th, 2022, at her home.
Sharon was born on 11/21/1941 in St. Paul, MN. She resided in MN until she met and married the love of her life, Roger Severson, in 1960. They lived in Janesville, WI, until moving to the family farm in Osseo in 1966.
Sharon worked at Parker Pen in Janesville, then farmed with Roger — this city girl milked cows! She was co-owner of Severs Place (Bar & grill) in York, WI, from 1980-1990. She then worked at Country Lace in Pigeon Falls, then Ashley Furniture in Whitehall. She tended bar in Northfield and Jamie’s in York before retiring.
Sharon was fortunate enough to find happiness and contentment every day. She loved her flower gardens and yard, decorating her Victorian home, her pets and her coffee time with friends and family. She loved a good thrift sale and always found a treasure to bring home.
Sharon is survived by daughters, Jody (Doug) Karlstad and Jeri (Frank) Hass; grandchildren, Bridget, Jenna, Kale, Savannah and Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Kendall, Brennan and Claire. She is further survived by her adoring sister, Alida (Ismet) Hallac of Buffalo, NY; her loving brother, Rocky from Wealthwood, MN; nieces, Kristi, Julie, Billie Jean, Joanna and Rebecca; nephews, Greg, Randy, Alex and Lee; and many great friends, especially Jackie, Karen and Diane.
As with many strong and resilient women, Sharon survived profound sadness and loss. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger; son, John; grandsons, Brandon and Kristian; and a niece, Jes.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 24th, at 11 a.m. at South Beef River Lutheran Church, N12798 Cty Rd B, Osseo, with Pastor Dave Christianson officiating. Visitation will be 1 hr. prior to services at the church. A catered lunch will follow.
The family wishes to thank Mayo Hospice and the Cremation Society of Wisconsin.
Sharon was a beautiful, strong, determined and fierce independent woman. Her sense of style was her very own and always included color and sparkles. Her sense of humor delights everyone. We will miss her every day.
