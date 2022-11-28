Sharon Kay (Knight) Vogler of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Nov 18, 2022, one day short of her 56th wedding anniversary after a decade-long battle with dementia.
Sharon was born on July 30, 1945, to Eddie and Ruby (Olson) Knight. She was raised in Altoona until 1962 when the family moved to Eau Claire. Sharon attended Memorial High School where she met the love of her life, Bob. Sharon and Bob had their first date the day after graduation in 1963. From there they went on to marry on Nov 19, 1966. Sharon and Bob had two daughters, Michelle and Dawn. They made their home in Wausau, where Sharon was proud to continue her work as a nurse, which included helping establish the first hospice center in town.
As empty nesters, Bob and Sharon moved to Germantown in 1991, where they remained until 2010. Upon retirement they split time between summers at their cabin in Montello, WI, and winter travels in their RV. They came to settle back in Eau Claire in 2012.
Sharon was proceeded in death by her parents; her sister, Jean; and daughter, Michelle.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob; daughter, Dawn; grandchildren, Alex (Jackson) Germaine, Riley (Kyla) Fritz, Christopher (Iris) Anderson Jr.; sister, Cheryl (Charles) Feather; brother, John (Mary) Knight; the 4 Vogs; and numerous other family members and friends all of whom will miss her dearly.
In a final loving act, Sharon chose to participate in an Alzheimer’s research study at UW-Madison and generously donated her brain so future generations will not have to watch their loved ones suffer.
Memorial Services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Peace Church in Eau Claire, with Pastor Mark Schultz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the spring of 2023 at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital online at www.stjude.org/donate or to the Alzheimer Association online at www.alz.org.
The family would like to thank Our House Senior Living, Inclusa, and Moments Hospice for their loving care and support of the family.
