Sharon Kay (Knight) Vogler of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Nov 18, 2022, one day short of her 56th wedding anniversary after a decade-long battle with dementia.

Sharon was born on July 30, 1945, to Eddie and Ruby (Olson) Knight. She was raised in Altoona until 1962 when the family moved to Eau Claire. Sharon attended Memorial High School where she met the love of her life, Bob. Sharon and Bob had their first date the day after graduation in 1963. From there they went on to marry on Nov 19, 1966. Sharon and Bob had two daughters, Michelle and Dawn. They made their home in Wausau, where Sharon was proud to continue her work as a nurse, which included helping establish the first hospice center in town.

