Sharon Ruth Wildner, age 76, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Colfax Health and Rehab. She was born October 19, 1946, to Ruth (Gubbin) and Ervin Schutz.

Sharon was raised in Menomonie and Baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She attended eight years of school at St. Paul’s Lutheran School and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1964. Sharon enrolled in cosmetology school and received her degree two years later. She then continued her education and received her manager license. Sharon worked at Modern Beauty Shop, Alma’s Beauty Shop, and over thirty years at the Dunn County Health Care Center. Sharon married her high school sweetheart, Jim Wildner on July 15, 1967 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Sharon enjoyed traveling, spending time at the Shell Lake Cabin, and enjoying time at Otter Creek Land. She also enjoyed her monthly lunch dates with friends. Sharon adored her four grandchildren and one special great grandson as they were the love of her life.

