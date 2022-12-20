Sharon Ruth Wildner, age 76, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Colfax Health and Rehab. She was born October 19, 1946, to Ruth (Gubbin) and Ervin Schutz.
Sharon was raised in Menomonie and Baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She attended eight years of school at St. Paul’s Lutheran School and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1964. Sharon enrolled in cosmetology school and received her degree two years later. She then continued her education and received her manager license. Sharon worked at Modern Beauty Shop, Alma’s Beauty Shop, and over thirty years at the Dunn County Health Care Center. Sharon married her high school sweetheart, Jim Wildner on July 15, 1967 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Sharon enjoyed traveling, spending time at the Shell Lake Cabin, and enjoying time at Otter Creek Land. She also enjoyed her monthly lunch dates with friends. Sharon adored her four grandchildren and one special great grandson as they were the love of her life.
Sharon set a good example and helped install a strong work ethic in both her boys! They learned everything must be put in place and to wash their hair before leaving the house.
Sharon was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran church and was chair of Women of St. Paul’s, greeter, alter duty assistant, and leader of Pioneers. She had a strong faith and her church was a very important part of her life.
Sharon is survived by her husband Jim; two sons Jeffrey (Pam) Wildner, Jeremy (Stacey) Wildner; four grandchildren Cody (Marissa) Wildner, McKenna Wildner (boyfriend Ryan Carpenter), Jenna Wildner (boyfriend Austin Turner), Jessica Wildner (boyfriend Lance Larson), and one special great grandson, Chancy. She is further survived by her brother Eugene (Jane) Schutz, sister-in-law Judy Ferguson, brother-in-law John (Rhonda) Wildner and many nieces and nephews. The family wants to recognize all of Sharon’s special friends that she cherished throughout her life.
Sharon is proceeded in death by her grandparents, parents, and nephew Dan Schutz.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Geoffrey Kieta officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie, WI.