Shaun M. McInnis, age 59 of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He was born on January 2, 1962 in Eau Claire to John and Betty (Frandsen) McInnis. He had a larger than life personality. He was successful on so many levels, both professionally and personally. Shaun was a dedicated family man who loved his family with his whole heart and was equally loved by them. He was “Buppa” to his beloved Grandson Dex, who lit up his world! They shared similar happy mischievous personalities, often ending up in trouble. He loved sharing hugs, giggles and snuggles with his sweet Marley. Shaun was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting and fishing. He touched so many lives by teaching Hunter’s Safety and mentoring youth. Shaun loved singing, traveling, laughing, and smoking most anything edible for family and friends. He put his flair for conversation to good use as a business owner and salesman. In spite of health struggles over the last several years, he found time to be there for others.
He leaves a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. Although we weren’t ready to lose you, we are at peace knowing you are at peace. We will love you forever. Give of yourselves even a fraction of what he did and you will be rewarded. He just, simply put, made the world a better place.
Shaun is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Pam; daughter Sara (Dan) Weber; son Mike (fiancé Samantha); grandsons Dex and Marley; parents John and Betty McInnis; sister Shelley (Kevin) Kosewski; “sons of the heart” Khyryn and Emery Rodriguez; “brother” Jerome Tellstrom; sister-in-law Kathy (Jim) Tellstrom; brother-in-law Steve Miescke (fiancé Teri); nieces and nephews: Sam and Nate Kosewski, Kathleen (Denny) Bishop and their daughters Kameryn, Kensley, Karyssa and Kyndall, Jessica (Scottie) Schoettle and their children Savanah, Cole and Braxton, Ryan (Jinmo) Miescke; Bethani, Nate (Michele), Mathias, Steven, Claire, and Josh Tellstrom; extended family and too many friends to mention.
Preceding him in death are a nephew Tommy Kosewski and in-laws Betty (Bob) Cole and Ralph Miescke.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Shaun McInnis Memorial Youth Fund at the Westgate Sportsman Club, 4909 Sportsman Dr. S, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.