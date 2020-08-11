Shaun M. Schneider, 42, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence.
Shaun was born February 27, 1978 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Richard and Roxanne (Swoboda) Schneider.
Shaun graduated from Chi-Hi, class of ’96 and worked at Menards as an analyst.
On June 19, 2004, Shaun married Tammy Vait at Holy Ghost Church and they later divorced.
He was a member of Holy Ghost Church and Moose Lodge #246.
Shaun’s cats and kids were his world, and loved watching his kids play hockey, and enjoyed watching the Packers, and NASCAR. Shaun fondly remembers scoring the winning run for Chi-Hi playing baseball against Menomonie.
Shaun is survived by one daughter, Phoenix and one son, Lincoln and their mother, Tammy Schneider all of Chippewa Falls; his mother, Roxanne (Jerry) Hallman of Chippewa Falls; his father, Dick (Donna) Schneider of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Luke Schneider of Eau Claire; and five sisters, Wendy (Jim) Adamson and Stacey Hallman both of Chippewa Falls, Renee Alvermann of Clear Lake, Melissa (Nick) Bergman of Duluth, MN and Stephanie (Peter) Auran of St. Paul, MN; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Shaun was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Yvonne and John Swoboda; paternal grandparents, William and Clara Schneider; and one brother, Tony Munich.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Tilden.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com