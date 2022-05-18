Shawn McGee

Shawn David McGee, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 14, 2022 following an apparent heart attack at Mayo Health System, Eau Claire.
He was born in Mondovi on December 29, 1963, the son of Edward “Jack” and Rhodell McGee.
Shawn attended Mondovi Schools.
He married Lynda Waletzki and to this union, three children were born. They later divorced.
In his earlier days, Shawn worked at Ashley Furniture in Arcadia and when not at Ashley was a farmer. Later, he began his career at Cloeren Inc. in Eau Claire.
Shawn was well known for his abilities and talents in fixing and repairing small engines and also for his love of the outdoors 4-wheeling or snowmobiling. If you ever needed to find Shawn, it was most likely that you would find him working in his shop … a place that felt like home to him.
Shawn had a gracious, humble and giving heart and would do anything for anyone without the need for recognition or accolades. His family will always remember his “fun side” and how he was never the one to miss a chance to be a smart a.
Shawn is survived by his children, Daniel (Emily) McGee of Osseo, Dana (Phillipe) Nephew and David McGee both of Winona; his siblings, Dean (Sally) McGee of Mondovi, Dick (Gail) McGee of Eau Claire, Mary McGee of Mondovi, Jim (Linda) of Mondovi, Nancy Winberg of Mondovi, Donna (Kenneth) Schmitt of Campbellsport, Larry (Barb) McGee of Strum, Dixie (Joe) Kaehne of Campbellsport, Terry (Kim) McGee of Mondovi, Bill McGee of Mondovi, Bob (Dixie) McGee of Mondovi and Joy Kellner of Gilmanton; sisters-in-law, Shirley McGee of West Bend and Joy McGee of Eau Claire; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward (Jack) & Rhodell McGee; sister & brother-in-law Jean & Stan Quale; two brothers, Dale McGee and Randy McGee; brothers-in-law Dwight Winberg & Jon Steinke and his niece, Pam McGee.
A celebration of Shawn’s life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, May 22 from 1:00 PM until the hour of the service.