Our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend Shawn “Shawners” Vincent Pederson (aka Choo Bean, Chuck, Naughty Bear) entered into eternal peace and was granted his angel wings on Saturday, March 28th, surrounded by his Mother and Papa Robbie at home along with Andrea and Melissa — his beautiful sisters.
Shawn was born on August 22, 1999 to Pamela Boss and Shawn Pederson in Eau Claire, WI. Before birth, he was diagnosed with semi-lobar holoprosencephaly (a severe form of cerebral palsy). Doctors said he wouldn’t live past six months, but he did. Then doctors said he wouldn’t survive past three years, yet once again he did. By the time Shawn reached six years of age, the doctors threw up their arms and said to his mother, “whatever you are doing, keep it up.” Her only reply back was it was all Shawn’s doing. He was a fighter.
Shawn is survived by his mother Pamela Baker Boss. His beloved Papa Robert Stelter. His father Shawn Pederson. Sisters; Andrea Dalton, Jamie Pederson, Jordyn Pederson, Melissa Stelter (Matt McGee), and brother Erik Stelter. Grandparents; Les Pederson, Linda Heiman, and Susie and Bill Anderson. Aunts and Uncles; Ann, Kay, Shannon, Amy, and Tommy. Nieces and nephews; Hannah, Riley, Max, Madisen, and Ally. Great niece Avery and many cousins. Also his best friend since first grade, Josie. Along with his special friends “Do It All Dave” and Jane Hickethier.
Through all of his disabilities, Shawn gave us the gift of insight that showed us things we may have otherwise missed. He helped us to all see the beautiful souls of our family. The ones who bore most of the caretaking tasks day after day were his mother and Papa Robbie. Both Pam and Rob dedicated their lives, putting their own lives on hold, to take care of his sweet, beautiful soul. Their deep unrelenting love told Shawn that “you cannot walk, we will carry you. You cannot speak, we will speak for you. You cannot stand, we will hold you up. We are hear for it all.” This is what Pam and Rob dedicated their lives to — Shawn. Which Rob and Pam did every day for Shawn’s beautiful life.
Shawn loved school. He waited each morning for his bus driver, Pam, and his bus matron, Nikki, to pick him up for his ride to North High School where he was met by his teachers Deb Herzog and Judy Lake, as well as other teachers and staff at North High School. He loved and savored each and every day at school.
Shawn was a huge fan of Badger Basketball, Badger Football, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and NASCAR!
Due to the Corona Virus, we will be having a ceremony of love for Shawn to honor the respect that he deserves at a later date.
In the meantime, Go Huskies! Go Badgers! Go Pack!
